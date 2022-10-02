Bhopal railway division adopts energy conservation methods to save on power bills

All lights at Rani Kamalapati railway station in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal switch on whenever a train reaches its platform. But once the train leaves, 70 per cent of the lights automatically turn off.

This “30-70 per cent circuit automation” system is among the energy conservation initiatives taken by the Bhopal division of West Central Railway (WCR) to save power and cut cost, an official told

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)