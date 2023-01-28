Bharat Jodo Yatra came like breath of fresh air in Kashmir: Mehbooba

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday said the Bharat Jodo Yatra was like a breath of fresh air in Kashmir as it allowed people to come out of their homes in numbers for the first time since 2019.

The Centre, on August 5, 2019, revoked Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. “Rahul Gandhis yatra comes like a breath of fresh air in Kashmir. It is the first time since 2019 that Kashmiris have come out of their homes in such massive numbers. It was a great experience to walk with him,” the Peoples Democratic Party leader tweeted.

The former chief minister had joined the Rahul Gandhi-led march at Chursoo in Pulwama district of south Kashmir earlier in the day.

