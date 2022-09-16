Bengaluru teen Pranav Anand becomes Indias 76th Chess Grandmaster

Bengaluru teenager Pranav Anand became Indias 76th Grandmaster after he crossed the 2,500 Elo mark in the ongoing World Youth Chess Championship in Mamaia, Romania.

The 15-year-old, having already met the other requirements that are necessary for a GM title, achieved the honour late on Thursday.

To become a GM, a player has to secure three GM norms and cross the live rating of 2,500 Elo points.

Anand had scored the third and final GM norm at the 55th Biel Chess Festival in Switzerland in July.

“He is passionate towards chess. Extremely interested and passionate towards the game. He can work for any number of hours,” Anands coach V Saravanan told

