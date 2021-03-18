Bengal polls: BJP names candidates for 4 seats for 3rd phase

The BJP on Wednesday releasedthe names of four candidates for the third phase of WestBengal assembly elections, with actor Paapia Adhikari findinga place in the list.

The central election committee of the BJP named formerCongress leader Anupam Ghosh, who joined the saffron party acouple of years ago, as its candidate for the Jagatballavpurconstituency in Howrah.

While Adhikari will contest from the Uluberia Dakshinseat in Howrah district, Chandan Mandal and Bidhan Parui arethe saffron partys choice for Baruipur Purba and Faltarespectively in South 24 Parganas district, the BJP said.

Barring these four seats, the party has declaredcandidates in other constituencies going to polls in the thirdphase.

