Bengal model will show the way for 2023, beyond: TMCs Abhishek

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday hinted at the TMC eyeing to play a key role in national politics in 2023 and beyond, saying the ideology of Mamata Banerjee encompassing the politics of brotherhood and love will reach every nook and corner of the country. His comment comes in the backdrop of the TMCs push to expand nationally and act as the glue of an opposition alliance against the BJP that came to a halt last year after its flop show in Goa assembly polls in March 2022, preceded by the civic election debacle in Tripura in December 2021.

“In Goa, we failed to win the elections. But within a few months, we managed eight per cent votes. Bengal will show the way in the days to come,” the TMC leader said.

Banerjee was speaking to reporters at the sidelines of the stone-laying foundation ceremony of the new TMC office in the city. “We hope this year will end the politics of hatred and separatism. The politics of brotherhood and love would spread its wings. Like in Bengal, you will find love, compassion and brotherhood coexisting under the same roof. In the near future, the Bengal model will show the way in 2023 and beyond. The ideology of Mamata Banerjee will reach every nook and corner of the country,” he said. The TMC leader also mocked the BJP leadership over media reports that Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J P Nadda were likely to tour the state later this month with an eye on Panchayat polls later this year.

Referring to the media reports of the BJP launching a campaign blitzkrieg in the state ahead of the rural polls, the de facto number two in the TMC hierarchy said the BJP leaders only visit the state when there are elections.

“The BJP leaders visit the state whenever elections are knocking at the door, and once they taste defeat, they just run away from the ground. We have seen this trend during the 2021 assembly polls. They are welcome to visit the state and campaign as much as they want. But they will again taste defeat,” he said.

Speaking on the panchayat polls, Banerjee, without naming anyone, said violence of any form during the rural polls wouldnt be tolerated.

