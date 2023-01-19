Bengal has a dishonest government, central funds for PMAY, MGNREGA siphoned off: Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda Thursday accused the ruling TMC in West Bengal of siphoning off funds meant for MGNREGA and PMAY and termed its allegations against the Centre of stopping grants to the state as “baseless”.

The Centre has an “honest” government, whereas the state has a “corrupt” government, he said.

Nadda, who is on his first visit to the state after getting another term as party president, also advised Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee to work as per constitutional norms or face public wrath.

He vowed that the saffron camp will end the “jungle raj” in the state.

“Around 3.7 crore pucca houses have been built across the country under the PM Awas Yojna. But in Mamata didis Bengal, the TMC has siphoned off all the funds. The ruling party is siphoning off funds meant for MNREGA too.

“It is now blaming the Centre for stopping funds to the state as a probe has been launched,” Nadda said.

The BJP president claimed that TMC leaders are “siphoning off” money sent by the Centre for social welfare.

“Modi ji sends money and as soon as it reaches here (Bengal), it is siphoned off and turns into a scam. Modis government is honest, Didi your government is corrupt (Modi sarkar imandaron ki sarkar, Didi apki sarkar baimano ki sarkar). The TMC leaders steal money and thump their chest against the Centre,” he said.

Claiming that West Bengal has been brought to a “standstill” under the Trinamool Congress, Nadda said that BJP will end the “jungle raj of TMC” in the state.

“Modi ji has said that he will not leave the corrupt and will put them in jail. This has already started in West Bengal. We have to stop this gundaraj,” he said.

Referring to the agitation by lawyers at Calcutta High Court against certain judgments, Nadda said it is “shameful” that TMC is protesting against the judiciary.

“If the judiciary feels or a judge says that Suvendhu Adhikari is being harassed, TMC workers protest and start raising their voice against the judiciary.” Nadda was referring to the demonstration in front of Justice Rajasekhar Manthas courtroom in the Calcutta High Court.

Lauding the Narendra Modi government for maintaining economic growth momentum despite several challenges, Nadda said, “Despite the pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, India has overtaken a nation that ruled us for about two centuries. India now has become the fifth largest economy in the world.” He was referring to Britain.

Mocking Banerjee over her “mercurial nature”, Nadda advised Banerjee not to “get angry”.

“Didi gets very angry Didi, do not get this angry, it is not good for your health,” he said.

Reacting to Naddas comment, the TMC dubbed him a “migratory” leader who has no connection with West Bengal.

“Naddaji recently got an extension as BJP president till the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. BJP leaders are like migratory birds in West Bengal, who come just ahead of the polls and leave once defeated. We had seen how the BJPs central leaders had camped in the state before the 2021 assembly polls and the result,” TMC MP Santanu Sen said.

The TMC steamrolled to power for the third consecutive term two years ago winning 213 assembly seats, while the BJP had bagged 77 seats.

