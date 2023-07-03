Bengal Governor to visit house of slain TMC worker

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose returned from his tour of the northern districts on Monday morning and reached Basanti in South 24 Parganas, where a TMC worker was shot dead in spiraling pre-poll violence in the state, an official said.

Bose visited Phulmalancha area in Basanti block where he will meet the bereaved family and also take stock of the situation, the official told

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)