Basavaraj Bommai takes oath as Chief Minister of Karnataka

Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesdaytook oath as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka.

The 61-year-old leader was administered the oath ofoffice and secrecy by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at the RajBhavan here.

Ending the heightened suspense, the Karnataka BJPlegislature party on Tuesday evening had elected BasavarajBommai as its new leader to succeed outgoing Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

Bommai, a Lingayat leader from North Karnataka is aclose confidante of Yediyurappa and, according to partysources, there is clear stamp of the veteran BJP leader inthis succession plan.

Son of former Chief Minister, late S R Bommai, he wasMinister for Home Affairs, Law, Parliamentary Affairs andLegislature in Yediyurappas council of ministers which wasdissolved on Monday.

Its the second time of a father-son duo becoming ChiefMinister of Karnataka, after H D Deve Gowda and H DKumaraswamy.

Bommai is a three time MLA from Shiggaon constituency inHaveri district and has been MLC twice.

Yediyurappa, Union ministers Pradhan and G Kishan Reddy,who were appointed as central observers by BJPsparliamentary board for the legislature party meeting, BJPnational general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh,state president Nalin Kumar Kateel and national generalsecretary C T Ravi were among those who attended theswearing-in.

Ahead of the swearing-in, Bommai met Yediyurappa, alsoleaders from the centre- Pradhan, Reddy and Singh.

Ending months of speculation over his exit, Yediyurappaon Monday stepped down as the Chief Minister, coinciding withhis government completing two years in office.

