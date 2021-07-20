Barty to stay outside the village, bubbles within bubbles for Australian athletes

The day after Ashleigh Bartys arrival into Japan, Australias chef de mission Ian Chesterman has confirmed the world number one tennis player will not be staying inside the Olympic village during her stay in Tokyo. Barty, who only last week lifted her maiden Wimbledon trophy, is hoping to continue the momentum and add an Olympic gold medal to her kitty. So far, four athletes have tested positive for Covid-19 inside the Olympic village – including three from South Africa and one from Japan. However, Chesterman emphasised that Australia has not instructed their athletes to keep away from athletes of a particular country.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)