Bangladesh extends pace bowling coach Donalds contract till ODI WC

Bangladesh have extended the contract of fast bowling coach Allan Donald till this years ICC ODI World Cup in India.

Donald took up the Bangladesh job in March, 2022 and his contract was until last years T20 World Cup in Australia.

But the Bangladesh Cricket Board later extended his contract till the home series against India.

“Donalds contract is extended till the World Cup,” BCBs cricket operation chairman Jalal Yunus was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz website.

Advertisement

According to the report, the South African pace legend is expected to reach Dhaka by February 22 ahead of the upcoming tour of England, comprising three ODIs and three T20Is, scheduled to begin on March 1.

Bangladesh is also expecting the arrival of the teams newly-appointed head coach Chandika Hathurusingha. The ODI World Cup will be hosted by India in October-November this year.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)