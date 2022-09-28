AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday said though he always opposed the Popular Front of Indias approach, the ban on the radical outfit cannot be supported.

Meanwhile, BJP in Telangana today welcomed the Centres ban on PFI, saying the “tough and timely action” by Narendra Modi government would ensure that divisive forces do not build national networks under the guise of social organisations.

The PFI, which has allegedly been involved in violence and has “links” with global terror groups like ISIS, was banned by the Centre on Wednesday along with its several associates for five years following a crackdown against its leaders.

“While I have always opposed PFIs approach and supported democratic approach, this ban on PFI cannot be supported,” Owaisi said in a series of tweets.

“But a draconian ban of this kind is dangerous as it is a ban on any Muslim who wishes to speak his mind. The way Indias electoral autarky is approaching fascism, every Muslim youth will now be arrested with a PFI pamphlet under Indias black law, UAPA,” he tweeted.

BJP chief spokesperson in Telangana K Krishna Sagar Rao alleged that non-BJP state governments over the years “driven by their political compulsion of minority appeasement” have let dangerous organisations like PFI grow nationally.

A strong government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi can only take such decisive action of imposing ban on PFI and its affiliate organisations in the interest of national security, he said in a statement.

“This tough, timely and thoughtful action by Modi government will ensure that divisive forces do not build national networks under the guise of social organisations, to further their hateful agenda of creating communal and religious disharmony in India,” he said.

