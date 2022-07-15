Balochistan militants abduct, murder Pakistan Army official

The body of a Pakistan Army officer, who was abducted earlier this week by militants, was found on Thursday on a highway in the restive province of Balochistan, officials said.

The outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army, which was designated a terrorist group by the United States in 2019, has claimed responsibility for the killing of Col. Laeeq Baig Mirza.

Mirza was travelling with his family from the town of Ziarat, 100 kilometres northeast of Quetta, the capital of Balochistan, when assailants seized them on Tuesday.

The assailants did not harm Mirzas family members.

The family had travelled to Ziarat from Karachi on the eve of the Eid al-Adha holidays, officials said.

Balochistan Chief Minister Quddus Bizenjo asserted the perpetrators would be put behind bars and Mirzas family would get justice.

The Chief Minister said security forces have launched an operation to find those behind the killing.

We can debate issues within the assembly not through the barrel of the gun, he added.

According to the Pakistan Army, a group of 10-12 terrorists were involved in kidnapping of Lieutenant Colonel Mirza who was serving in Defence Housing Authority in Quetta.

The Armys Quick Reaction Forces were immediately dispatched to chase the militants who traced them moving to their hideouts in the Mangi Dam area, prompting the forces to launch an operation with the help of army commandoes backed helicopters.

The forces spotted 6-8 terrorists on Wednesday night in the nearby mountains, who while sensing their possible encirclement, shot Lieutenant Colonel Laiq Baig Mirza Shaheed and attempted to flee.

In the ensuing exchange of fire, two militants were killed while a cache explosives and ammunition was recovered. However, in the process, the remaining terrorists along with the cousin of the late army officer were able to flee, said the army.

Over the past decade, Balochistan has witnessed an uptick in insurgency, especially through the Balochistan Liberation Army and other separatist groups demanding independence from the country.

On June 2013, the historical Quaid-e-Azam Residency, which housed the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, in his last two months, was attacked and burnt down by the Balochistan Liberation Army militants.

