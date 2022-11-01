Balloon with Pakistan International Airlines printed on it found in Bikaner

An aircraft-shaped balloon, which had the name of the Pakistan International Airlines printed on it, was found in Rajasthans Bikaner district on Tuesday, police said.

The balloon, which was coloured white and green, was found in the Dantaur police station area. Pakistan International Airlines was printed on it, Khajuwala circle officer Vinod Kumar said.

Apparently, the balloon landed after crossing the international border. The matter is being investigated Kumar said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)