Bal Thackerays grandson Nihar says he is with Shinde camp, ready to campaign for Andheri Assembly byelection & BMC polls

Nihar Thackeray, the grandson of Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray, has said that he supports the Eknath Shinde faction of the party and is ready to campaign for the upcoming Andheri East Assembly byelection as well as the Mumbai civic body polls.

He also did not rule out joining electoral politics.

The BJP, supported by the Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction, has fielded Murji Patel against the Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray partys Rutuja Latke in the November 3 byelection. It will be the first major electoral contest in the state after Shindes rebellion brought down the previous Maharashtra government led by Uddhav Thackeray in June this year.

Nihar, the son of Bindumadhav Thackeray, Bal Thackerays eldest son, is a lawyer by profession. He is also part of Chief Minister Shindes legal team in the battle in the Supreme Court over which is the real Shiv Sena.

Shinde was taking forward the legacy of his late grandfather and hence he supported the chief minister, Nihar told

