Award-winning Kannada actor succumbs to injuries

Bengaluru, Jun 14 : National award-winningKannada actor Sanchari Vijay, who sustained injuries in a roadaccident, succumbed at a private hospital here on Monday,sources said.

“He is brain dead and his family has to decide whetherthey can donate his organs,” a doctor attending on the actortold reporters.

Condoling Vijays death, Chief Minister B SYediyurappa said he was deeply pained to know about it andexpressed his sorrow.

The actors motorcycle skidded on Saturday night at JPNagar in the city and resulted in him sustaining serious headinjuries.

Vijay had won the national award for his performancein the film Naanu Avanalla Avalu (Im not him, her) in2015.PTI GMS SSPTI PTI

