Auto Expo to be held from January 13-18 next year

The next edition of the countrys leading automobile show, the Auto Expo, will be held from January 13-18 next year, having been cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The last edition of the biennial automobile show took place in February 2020 amid fears of the spread of the coronavirus across the world.

It was supposed to take place in February this year at Greater Noida but was postponed due to the worsening COVID-19 situation.

“The Motor Show (Auto Expo) is confirmed from January 13-18, 2023, at India Expo Mart Greater Noida. January 11 will be exclusively for the media ; January 12 will be the inaugural ceremony and for the media, special guests and dealers,” Society of Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) Director General Rajesh Menon told

