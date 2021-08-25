Australian state sets another high for cases

Australias New South Wales state has recorded another new daily high of 919 coronavirus infections. It also has had two more deaths related to COVID-19.
New South Waless previous high for a 24-hour period was 830 infections reported Sunday.
Health Minister Brad Hazzard said Wednesday that the health system in Australias most populous state is under pressure but is coping.
The COVID-19 death toll has reached 76 in New South Wales since the outbreak of the delta variant was first detected in Sydney on June 16.
Neighbouring Victoria, Australia second-most populous state, reported 45 new infections Wednesday.
Both states are locked down.
