Attempts being made to forget rich nations historical contribution: India at COP27

Rich nations are making a push to include language such as “major emitters and “top emitters” in the cover text of the ongoing UN climate summit in Egypt which is not acceptable to India, a member of the Indian delegation said.

Developed countries want that all top emitters, particularly the top 20 including India and China, make intense emission cuts (to limit warming to 1.5 degree Celsius) and not just the rich nations which are historically responsible for climate change, the member told

