At NDA meet, alliance leaders get rousing welcome

Leaders of NDA constituents were given a rousing welcome as they arrived to attend a crucial meeting of the BJP-led alliance here on Tuesday.

Thirty-eight parties are part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and as their leaders reached the venue, they were welcomed with flower bouquets and stoles amid dhol beats.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called them “valued partners” and asserted that the bloc is a time-tested alliance that seeks to further national progress and fulfil regional aspirations.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde and others warmly welcomed the leaders, giving each of them a bouquet and a stole.

Prime Minister Modi was welcomed by BJP president J P Nadda, Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, former Tamil Nadu chief minister and AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and former Bihar chief minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha leader Jitan Ram Manjhi.

At the venue, the prime minister greeted and met NDA leaders. Modi hugged LJP (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan after the latter greeted him and touched his feet.

During a group photo session, rebel NCP leader Ajit Pawar, Shinde, Palaniswami stood in the front row with Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. They also sat in the same row at the meeting.

It is a matter of immense joy that our valued NDA partners from across India will be attending the meeting in Delhi today. Ours is a time tested alliance which seeks to further national progress and fulfil regional aspirations, Prime Minister Modi had tweeted ahead of the meeting.

