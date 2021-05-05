At Kotla, bookies employed cleaner to do “pitch-siding” during one IPL game: BCCI ACU chief

The recently-suspended IPL witnessed potential corruptors plugging an accredited cleaner at Delhis Feroz Shah Kotla ground for doing “pitch-siding” which helps ball-to-ball betting, BCCI Anti-Corruption Unit chief Shabbir Hussain Shekhadam Khandwawala has revealed.

The new modus operandi was observed during one of the IPL games at New Delhi where a designated cleaner was using the time lag between actual match action and live TV coverage to help in ball-by ball betting, which is also known as court-siding or pitch siding.

Pitch-siding is the practice of transmitting information from sporting events for the purpose of gambling, or directly placing bets.

“One of my ACU officers caught a person and handed over the details to Delhi Police. While that particular offender managed to flee leaving behind his two mobile phones, ACU lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police,” Hussain, a former DG of Gujarat Police, told

