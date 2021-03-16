Assam Election: Nomination papers of 28 candidates of second phase rejected during scrutiny

The nomination papers of the 28of the total 408 candidates for the second phase of Assamassembly polls have been rejected during scrutiny, aspokesperson of the office of the Chief Electoral Officer saidon Tuesday.

Altogether 408 candidates had filed their nominationsfor the 39 constituencies going to polls on April one and 28of these were rejected during scrutiny on Monday, thespokesperson said.

The last date of withdrawal for the second phase isMarch 17.

Meanwhile, seven candidates have filed theirnominations so far for the third and final phase of polls,scheduled on March six and these include Kokrajhar Lok SabhaMP Naba Kumar Sarania from Barama as an Independent and formerthree-time AGP MLA Bhupen Roy from Abhayapuri North.

The last date of filing of nominations for the thirdphase is March 19, scrutiny is on March 20 and the last datefor withdrawal on March 22.

There are 267 contestants in the fray for the firstphase of elections to 47 constituencies to be held on March27.

The prominent candidates in the fray in the firstphase are Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal (Majuli), SpeakerHitendra Nath Goswami (Jorhat), ministers Ranjit Dutta(Behali), Naba Kumar Doley (Jonai) and Sanjoy Kishan(Tinsukia), along with AGP ministers Atul Bora (Bokakhat) andKeshab Mahanta (Kaliabor).

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Ripun Bora(Gohpur), Congress Legislature Party leader Debabrata Saikia(Nazira), AICC secretary Bhupen Borah (Bihpuria) and formerministers Bharat Narah (Naoboicha), Pranatee Phukan(Naharkatiya), Rakibul Hussain (Samaguri) and Bismita Gogoi(Khumtai) are contesting in the first phase.

Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoifrom Duliajan and Naharkatia seats, jailed anti-CAA activistand Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi from Sibsagar and formerCongress minister Ajanta Neog as a BJP candidate, fromGolaghat are also in the fray in the first phase In the second phase, the prominent contestingcandidates are BJP, ministers Parimal Suklabaidya (Dholai),Bhabesh Kalita (Rangia), Pijush Hazarika (Jagiroad) and DeputySpeaker Aminul Haque Laskar (Sonai).

Former Congress minister Gautam Roy who joined thesaffron party is contesting from Katigorah on a BJP ticketwhile his son Rahul Roy and daughter-in-law Daisy Roy arecontesting as independents from Udharbond and Algapurrespectively.

Former Deputy Speaker Dilip Kumar Paul, who resignedfrom the BJP after he was denied a ticket, is contesting as anindependent from Silchar, Rajya Sabha MP Biswajit Daimary(Panery) and former Asam Sahitya Sabha President ParamanandaRajbongshi (Sipajhar) are contesting as BJP candidates and BPFMinister Rihon Daimary (Udalguri) is also in the fray for thesecond phase polls.

