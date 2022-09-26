Assam Cricket Association rain-ready for India-South Africa T20

The Assam Cricket Association has put in place elaborate arrangements to minimise time-loss in the event of rain, including importing pitch covers, for the T20 International between India and South Africa on October 2, a senior official said.

The last cricket match at Barsapara Stadium here between India and Sri Lanka in January 2020 was abandoned following heavy rainfall. Guwahati had experienced unprecedented rainfall in the middle of winter, and that is why the match in 2020 had to be eventually called off.

The weather forecast for October 2 is clear, but the weather is not within the control of anyone. We have all arrangements in place in case there is rain on October 2, ACA secretary Devajit Saikia told

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)