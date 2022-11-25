Assam continues advisory against travel to Meghalaya

Assam on Friday continued to advise people from the state not to travel to Meghalaya as the “situation is not very good” following a clash in a disputed border area between the two neighbouring states in which six persons were killed four days ago. Transportation of fuel from Assam to the hill state has also been stopped by the apex petroleum workers body since Thursday following reports of attacks on vehicles from the state in Meghalaya, though other vehicles ferrying goods continued to cross the border. The situation at the clash site in West Karbi Anglong district continued to remain tense but under control with security forces ensuring no further flare-ups, official sources said. Restrictions under CrPC section 144 also remained in force in the area, they added. “Yesterday in Shillong, public burnt police vehicles. The situation is not very good. Thats why we are advising people not to travel, especially people from Assam,” Deputy Commissioner (East) of Guwahati Police Sudhakar Singh told

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)