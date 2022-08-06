Aspiring pilot Navneet misses entrance exam for CWG, ends up with lawn bowls silver

Delhi-based Navneet Singh aspires to be a commercial pilot but he will be missing the entrance exam of a leading Indian airline on Sunday after playing a hand in Indias first ever mens lawn bowls medal at the Commonwealth Games.

Now the 27-year-old would like to believe the medal was worth the sacrifice.

“I recently got my commercial pilot license and I have an exam with Air India tomorrow but I cant reach there. Now that we finally have a medal, it is okay,” Navneet told

