Asia Cup likely to be shifted to UAE: SLC secretary Mohan de Silva

The Asia Cup is “likely” to be moved out of Sri Lanka in the wake of political unrest in the island nation, SLC secretary Mohan de Silva said on Sunday, adding that the tournament could be played in the UAE.

Sri Lanka, which has been battling an economic crisis, has witnessed widespread protests against the government for weeks.

However, the situation worsened with president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fleeing the country on a military jet. “The Asia Cup is very likely that it will be held in the UAE,” Sri Lanka Cricket secretary de Silva told

