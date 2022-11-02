Arunachal Pradesh MLA Jambey Tashi dies

Bharatiya Janata Party sitting MLA Jambey Tashi died at a Guwahati hospital after a brief illness on Wednesday, a family member said. Tashi (48), a three-time MLA from Lumla seat, was also a member of the National Minority Morcha of the saffron party. Condoling his cousins death, Chief Minister Pema Khandu tweeted Demise of brother Shri Jambey Tashi ji, Hon MLA of Lumla Assembly Constituency is a huge personal loss to me and I am so deeply pained at this tragedy. I join the family in my prayers for the departed. Dear Brother, may you attain supreme bliss of Nirvana.

He is survived by his wife Tsering Lhamu, three daughters, and a son. Tashi was elected unopposed from the Lumla Assembly constituency in Tawang district on a Congress ticket in 2009. He was re-elected in 2014. He won the 2019 state polls on a BJP ticket. His body was flown by a helicopter from Guwhati to Lumla. A good badminton player and a widely travelled leader, he was known for his keen engagement with working for the downtrodden and preservation of the states rich traditional cultural heritage.

After his schooling at Tawang Government Higher Secondary School in 1993, Tashi had graduated from Zakir Hussain College in New Delhi. A well-known social activist, he was first elected as an anchal samity member in 2001 which he served till 2007 besides working as NGO Yuva Arunachal president from 2001 to 2005.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)