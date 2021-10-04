Arunachal Pradesh logs 32 fresh COVID-19 cases

Thirty-two more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, pushing the virus tally to 54,725, a senior health official said here on Monday.

The COVID-19 death toll in the frontier state remained at 277 as no new fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 408 active COVID-19 cases, while 54,040 people have recuperated from the disease so far, including 29 on Sunday, the official said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 98.75 per cent, while the active percentage is at 0.74.

Lower Dibang Valley district has the highest number of active cases at 71, followed by Lohit (71), West Kameng (63), Tawang (51) and East Siang (35).

As many as 11,49,822 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, including 969 on Sunday, Jampa said, adding that the positivity ratio in the state stands at 3.30 per cent.

According to State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung, a total of 11,92,280 people have been inoculated thus far in the state.

