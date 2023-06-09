Army signs pact for procurement of ‘tactical LAN radio’

The Indian Army on Friday said it has sealed a deal with a Bengaluru-based company to procure the indigenously-developed “tactical LAN radio”.

The “tactical LAN radio” is a state-of-the-art high-bandwidth backhaul wireless radio equipment for the provisioning of reliable communication, according to officials.

It is the second contract that the Army has firmed up under the framework of Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX).

“The contract with M/s Astrome Tech Pvt Ltd, Bangalore for procurement of indigenously developed tactical LAN radio was signed in presence of Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar, the Vice Chief of Army Staff at New Delhi,” the Army said.

“With this initiative, the Indian Army has taken a lead by signing two contracts under iDEX till date,” it added.

The value of the contract is not immediately known.

The iDEX was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in April 2018. It aims to create an ecosystem to foster innovations and encourage technological development in the defence and aerospace sector.

The Army said the LAN radio solution offers an enhanced range of communication and embedded frequency hopping mechanism to preclude chances of interception.

The system also incorporates enhanced safety features and can operate continuously for 48 hours on a single-set basis, without any breakdown.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)