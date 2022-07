The Army foiled an infiltration bid by suspected militants along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district, officials said on Wednesday.

Suspected militants on Tuesday night tried to infiltrate this side of the border, the Army officials said, adding the alert troops thwarted their attempt.

