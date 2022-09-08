Aprameya Engineering files IPO papers with Sebi

Medical equipment manufacturer Aprameya Engineering has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

The IPO comprises the sale of fresh issue of up to 50 lakh equity shares of the company and there is no offer for sale (OFS) component, draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed with Sebi showed on Thursday.

Funds will be used to meet working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

The company is engaged in the business of healthcare infrastructure like installation, set up and maintenance of ICU, operation theatre and prefabricated structure ward on a turnkey basis along with the supply of high-value healthcare equipment and diagnostic equipment to hospitals.

Hem Securities Ltd is the sole book-running lead managers to the issue. The equity shares of the company will be listed on the BSE and NSE.

