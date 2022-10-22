Applications invited for Federal bank Hormis memorial foundation scholarship

The Kerala-based Federal Bank has invited applications for Federal Bank Hormis Memorial Foundation Scholarships for the academic year 2022-23.

The scholarship is instituted in memory of its founder, Late K P Hormis.

Students applying for the scholarship should have secured admission under merit in government/aided/government recognised self-financing colleges during the academic year 2022-23, the Bank said. “Courses eligible for the scholarship are MBBS, Engineering, BSc Nursing, BSc Agriculture including BSc (Hons) Co-operation and Banking with Agriculture Sciences conducted by Agriculture Universities and MBA. The annual family income of the applicant should be below Rs 3,00,000,” it said in a release. Children of armed forces personnel who gave up their life for the nation will be considered under a separate channel and the family income stipulation is not applicable to students falling under this category.

Students belonging to the states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra are eligible to apply for the scholarship, the bank added.

“One seat in each discipline will be kept aside for physically challenged students, and additionally, will include a category for Speech/ Hearing/ Vision impaired students, which shall be duly evidenced by a certificate issued by a Medical Officer not below the rank of DMO or an approved Medical Officer of the Bank.” Ajith Kumar K K, the President and Chief Human Resources Officer of the bank said its CSR programmes are aimed at developing communities and promoting environment sustainability to create a protected future for generations to come. “Reaching out to people who need assistance is part of the values of the Bank. Promoting education including vocational education for students who are finding it difficult to meet the expenses is one of the focus areas for CSR spend of the Bank. The Bank has been offering scholarships to needy students for pursuing higher education for more than 17 years,” he noted. Selected students will be reimbursed 100 per cent of tuition fees and other educational expenses paid as per the fee structure of the college, subject to a maximum of Rs One Lakh per year.

More details are available in the link https://www.federalbank.co.in/corporate-social-responsibility and the last date to apply for the scholarship is December 31, 2022.

