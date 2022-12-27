AP CM leaves for Delhi, may meet PM Modi on Wednesday

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday left for the national capital, where he may meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and some of the Union Ministers on Wednesday.

According to official sources, Reddy is expected to bring to the notice of Modi issues related to AP Bifurcation Act and funds for Polavaram project.

The state government which is implementing Polavaram Irrigation Project on Godavari River has been requesting the Centre to give some upfront amount so as to complete it without further delay.

