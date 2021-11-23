Another railway station to be renamed in MP, says CM

Continuing the tribal outreach and accusing Congress of crediting only one family for achieving Independence, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced to name Patalpani railway station near Indore and two other landmarks in that city after tribal icon Tantya Bhil. Notably, Bhopals Habibganj railway station was recently named after Rani Kamalapati, a tribal queen. Accusing the previous governments of ignoring the tribal history, Chouhan on Monday said that Indores Bhanwar Kuan intersection and MR 10 bus stand, being developed at the cost of Rs 53 crore, will also be named after Tantya Bhil.

“Like Bhopals Rani Kamalapati station, Patalpani railway station (in Indore district) will be named after Tantya Bhil, who had sacrificed his life,” Chouhan said while addressing a tribal gathering, marking the conclusion of the week-long Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas celebrations. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra, who is the spokesman of the state government, told reporters on Tuesday that a proposal to rename Patalpani railway station after Bhil will be sent to the Centre.

On the occasion of the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas on November 15, which was observed on the birth anniversary of revered tribal leader and freedom fighter Birsa Munda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken a veiled swipe at Congress saying previous governments had ignored the history and contribution of tribals.

Chouhan said tribes in the country and Madhya Pradesh have a glorious past and tribal heroes played a very important role in the freedom struggle. The British had made all efforts to end the pride of our tribes. The state government will restore that pride, he added.

“The history about the contribution of the Gondwana kingdom in the freedom struggle and battle against the Mughals was not taught properly. The wrong history about the freedom struggle was taught and they talked only about one family saying we got freedom because of Nehru ji (Jawaharlal Nehru) and Indira ji (Indira Gandhi). The contribution of tribal icons like Raja Shankar Shah, Raghunath Shah, Tantya Mama (Bhil), Bhima Nayak was never told,” he alleged. Chouhan said “petty and false” cases against tribals will be withdrawn. “Youngsters from tribal communities would be trained so that they can clear the competitive Army recruitment exams,” he said. The CM said a medical college will be opened in Mandla in the name of king Hirde Shah, a freedom fighter. On Tuesday, Mishra said a big programme will be organised on the Balidan Diwas of Tantya Mama at Patalpani on December 4 as a part of the Amrit Mahotsav (75 years) of Independence.

Two Kalash Yatras with soil will be taken out probably on November 27. The first rally will start from Baroda Ahir village in Pandhana, the birthplace of Tantya Mama, and the second yatra will start from Sailana. These yatras will culminate in Indore after passing from various districts, he said. Mishra said ministers in charge of districts concerned will make arrangements for this Yatra. The ministers will take the responsibility of travelling in the districts under their charge, he added.

Known as the Indian Robin Hood by tribals, Tantya Bhil is hailed as one of the revolutionaries who waged an armed struggle against British rule for 12 years. It is said that Tantya used to loot the treasuries of the British government and distribute the wealth among the poor.

