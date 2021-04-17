Andhra Pradesh registers 7,224 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths

Amaravati, Apr 17 : Andhra Pradesh reported 7,224fresh cases of coronavirus in the 24 hours ending 9 am onSaturday, the highest in a day after September 26.

The number of active cases went past the 40,000 markto 40,469, the highest after October 15.

The latest bulletin said 2,332 COVID-19 patients hadrecovered and 15 more succumbed in the state in 24 hours.

The cumulative positives now shot up to 9,55,455,recoveries to 9,07,598 and toll 7,388, the bulletin said.

The overall infection positivity rose to 6.11 percent and the percentage of active cases to 4.2, while therecovery rate declined to 95 per cent.

With the addition of 1,051 fresh cases, Chittoordistrict inched closer to the one lakh total on Saturday.

East Godavari and Guntur districts also reported 906and 903 new cases respectively.

Srikakulam added 662, SPS Nellore 624, Prakasam 588,Kurnool 507, Krishna 493, Visakhapatnam 470, Anantapuramu 420,Vizianagaram 304 and Kadapa 200 new cases in a day.

West Godavari stopped four short of the 100 mark butcrossed the gross of 95,000, the third highest in the state.

SPS Nellore went past the total of 67,000 and Kadapa58,000 on Saturday.

Chittoor reported four, SPS Nellore three, Kurnooland Visakhapatnam two each and Guntur, Kadapa, Krishna andVizianagaram one fresh COVID-19 fatality each.

Meanwhile, a release from the Health Department saidthe state received five lakh fresh doses of Covishield and onelakh doses of Covaxin on Saturday.

The state ran out of the COVID-19 vaccine stocks onThursday and Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy wrote to PrimeMinister Narendra Modi requesting that 60 lakh more doses besent immediately. PTI DBVBN BN

