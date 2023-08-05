Andhra Pradesh: 50 persons arrested for indulging in violence during Chandrababu Naidu’s rally

As many as 50 people have been arrested for indulging in stone pelting and arson during TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s tour of the district, police said on Saturday.

Also, 200 others involved in the riots are likely to be arrested as police are watching the footage to identify those who indulged in the violence. At least 20 police personnel and several supporters of the opposition TDP as well as the ruling YSRCP were injured in stone pelting and arson during Chandrababu Naidu’s tour of the district on Friday.

“We have video footage and are expecting to pick up another 150 to 200 people. We have also brought extra forces, 300 police personnel, from within the district and Andhra Pradesh Special Police (APSP) and deployed them across the district,” Chittoor district superintendent of police Y Rishant Reddy told PTI.

