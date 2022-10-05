Andhra doctor appeals to India to rescue his pet jaguar and panther from Ukraine

An orthopaedic doctor from Andhra Pradesh, who was based in Ukraine when the conflict broke out with Russia, has appealed to the Indian government to help rescue his pet jaguar and panther left behind when he was forced out of the war zone.

Dr Gidikumar Patil, known as Jaguar Kumar after his unusual pets, says his topmost priority is to save the life of his precious cats – Yasha, a male rare “lep-jag” hybrid between a leopard and jaguar, and Sabrina, a female black panther. The 42-year-old was forced to leave them behind with a local farmer when he left Luhansk in eastern Ukraine, a hotbed of the conflict in the region, in search of alternate sources of income. With the Indian embassy in Kyiv unable to help, he said his message for the government of India would be to help him through his conundrum.

My humble message is to immediately consider and rapidly act to fix this conundrum with the best possible solution, keeping in view of the exact current situation of the cats and an emphasis on their immediate safety, Patil told

