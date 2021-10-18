Andaman & Nicobar reports more single-day COVID-19 recoveries than fresh cases

Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported more single-day COVID-19 recoveries than fresh cases as two more persons recuperated from the disease while one new infection pushed the tally in the union territory to 7,642, a health department official said on Monday.

The single new case was detected during contact tracing on Sunday, he said.

The archipelago now has eight active COVID-19 case and all the patients are in the South Andaman district of which the capital Port Blair is a part. The other two districts – North and Middle Andaman and Nicobar Islands – are COVID-19 free, the official said.

A total of 7,505 people have so far recovered from COVID-19.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 129 as no fresh fatality has been reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

The administration has so far tested 5,79,071 samples for COVID-19 and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.32 per cent.

A total of 4,65.071 have been inoculated in the union territory, of which 2,91,984 people have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 1,73,087 both doses of the vaccine, he added.

