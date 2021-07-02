Andaman and Nicobar Islands report only two new COVID-19 cases

The union territory of Andamanand Nicobar Islands reported only two new COVID-19 cases inthe last 24 hours, pushing the tally to 7,469, a healthofficial said on Friday.

One new case was detected during contact tracing andanother was airport arrival, he said.

Passengers arriving by flight have to undergo amandatory RT-PCR test before they are allowed entry into theislands, the official said.

The archipelago now has 33 active COVID-19 cases andall the cases are in the South Andaman district. The other twodistricts of the union territory – Nicobar and North andMiddle Andaman are now COVID-19 free as both dont have anyactive coronavirus case, the official said.

A total of 7,308 people have recovered from COVID-19so far, while the death toll is 128, he said.

The administration has so far tested 4,10,741 samplesfor COVID-19 and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.82per cent, he said.

A total of 1,79,963 people have been inoculated in theunion territory so far, of which 1,56,289 people have receivedthe first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 23,674 havereceived both doses of the vaccine, he added. The totalpopulation of the union territory is 4 lakh people.

Meanwhile, Andaman and Nicobar Islands MP Kuldeep RaiSharma along with V Candavelou, CommissionercumSecretary(Health) and Dr Omkar Singh, Director of Health Servicesvisited Car Nicobar on Thursday to review the healthfacilities in the island.

Sharma held a meeting with the tribal leaders anddiscussed various issues relating to their welfare. He held ameeting at the Carnic hospital and based on the request of thetribal leaders raised the issue of posting of a gynaecologistat Car Nicobar hospital.

The Member of Parliament also raised the issue ofoperation of the dialysis unit at the hospital and improvinghealth facilities at the hospital before the healthauthorities.

He expressed happiness that 73 per cent of the Nicobarpopulation have been vaccinated.

