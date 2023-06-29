Amit Shah to address rally in Bihar’s Lakhisarai on June 29

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah will address a mega rally on Thursday at Lakhisarai in Munger Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar. Shah will visit the state for the first time after the June 23 opposition meeting hosted by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna.

The union home minister is scheduled to arrive at the airport here in the afternoon and will be received by senior BJP leaders, including the party’s state president Samrat Choudhary, and union ministers from Bihar.

From the airport, the home minister will take a helicopter for Lakhisarai. He will offer prayers at Ashok Dham, a famous shrine dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, before addressing a public meeting there,” Choudhary told the media.

