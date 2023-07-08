Amarnath yatra: Army conducts patrol along JK highway to ensure safety of devotees

The Army is conducting area domination patrols daily along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway with drones, surveillance equipment and sniffer dogs to ensure a secure passage for Amarnath pilgrims, officials said on Saturday.

Advertisement

The drills on the highway are an integral part of the multi-security grid responsible for facilitating a smooth and incident-free pilgrimage spanning 62 days from July 1, they said.

“The Army undertakes intense area domination patrolling along the entire route of the yatra, from Jammu to Banihal and beyond, providing security to pilgrims,” a senior security official told

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)