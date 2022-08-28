All set for demolition of illegal Noida twin towers

The stage is set for the safe demolition of Supertechs twin towers here this afternoon in what is expected to be a breathtaking spectacle of engineering to raze to the ground the nearly 100-metre-tall structures borne out of corruption.

The towers — both taller than Delhis iconic Qutub Minar — will be brought down in less than 15 seconds by waterfall implosion technique. the They will be the tallest structures yet in India to be demolished, officials said.

There was excitement and anticipation as several people, including families and children, gathered at the site on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, clicking selfies and taking videos of the two towers “All arrangements have been made and preparations done for the safe demolition of the twin towers as per schedule at 2.30 pm tomorrow,” Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari told

