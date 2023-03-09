US military officials said Wednesday they had returned a suspected al-Qaida operative long held at the military prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, to his home country, Saudi Arabia.

Ghassan al Sharbis transfer was the latest aimed at emptying the Guantanamo military prison of those detainees who are no longer facing possible prosecution or who have finished their sentences following the US militarys global roundup of extremist suspects after the September 11, 2001, attacks on the United States.

US officials over the years depicted al Sharbi as a loyal al-Qaida supporter and collaborator. Al Sharbi featured in a now famous memo by a Phoenix FBI agent little heeded at the time who correctly warned months before the 9/11 attacks that Middle Eastern students appeared to be taking flying lessons for the purpose of attacks involving civil aviation.

The US says al Sharbi fled to Pakistan after the September 11 attacks for training in bomb-making. He was arrested there the next year, allegedly tortured in custody, and sent to Guantanamo.

Advertisement

US military efforts to convict al Sharbi were frustrated as court rulings and congressional directives evolved in the face of challenges to the military tribunals legal authority to try the Guantanamo detainees.

A review board last year found that al Sharbi was no longer enough of a threat to the US to be held in military detention. It recommended he be transferred out of Guantanamo subject to “a comprehensive set of security measures including monitoring, travel restrictions and continued information sharing.” Saudi Arabia the country from which most of the 9/11 hijackers came long has had facilities for detaining and rehabilitating extremists.

Al Sharbi becomes at least the fourth Guantanamo detainee released and sent to another country so far this year. Guantanamo held about 600 prisoners at its peak in 2003. With al Sharbis transfer, it holds 31, including 17 others considered eligible for transfer if a stable country can be found to accept them.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)