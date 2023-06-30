Akshay Kumar announces fifth part of Housefull franchise, film to release on Diwali 2024

Superstar Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the fifth instalment of his comedy franchise “Housefull”.

Tarun Mansukhani, known for movies “Dostana” and “Drive”, will direct “Housefull 5”, which will be released in theatres on Diwali 2024.

Along with Kumar, actor Riteish Deshmukh will also return for the fifth chapter, to be produced by producer Sajid Nadiadwalas banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

“Get ready for FIVE times the madness! Bringing to yall #SajidNadiadwalas #Housefull5 Directed by @tarun_mansukhani See you in cinemas on Diwali 2024!” Kumar posted on his social media handles.

The franchise started with 2010s “Housefull”, which was followed by three sequels — “Housefull 2” (2012), “Housefull 3” (2016) and “Housefull 4” (2019).

