Aizawl: Court sentences man to 5 years imprisonment in corruption case

A special (Prevention of Corruption Act) court in Aizawl sentenced a 45-year-old man to five years imprisonment in a corruption case.

The special court also slapped a fine of Rs 20 lakh on Mustaqur Rahman, the co-accused in the corruption case involving Rs 268 lakh in a public sector firm. Last week, special judge HTC Lalrinchhana had convicted Rahman on charge of misappropriation of funds, cheating and criminal conspiracy.

The court pronounced the quantum of punishment on Monday. Rahman, who hails from Guwahati, had misused his position as a consultant at the government-owned Mizoram Agriculture Marketing Corporation (MAMCO).

He was arrested with his co-accused Lalremthanga, former managing director of MAMCO in 2015 for misappropriating Rs 268 lakh. Lalremthanga was convicted by the same court in November last year and was sentenced to five years rigorous imprisonment besides a fine of Rs 5 lakh.

