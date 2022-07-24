Airtel chief Sunil Mittals remuneration falls nearly 5 pc to Rs 15.39 crore in FY22

Bharti Airtel chairman Sunil Mittals remuneration fell nearly five per cent in the financial year 2021-22 to Rs 15.39 crore on lower perquisite value, according to the telecom companys annual report.

The gross remuneration of the telecom industry stalwart and Airtels top honcho stood at Rs 16.19 crore in the year 2020-21.

While Mittals salary and allowances, and performance-linked incentive in 2021-22 were similar to 2020-21, the fall in gross remuneration came largely on account of lower perquisites in the just-concluded fiscal.

In 2021-22, the perquisites stood at Rs 83 lakh, against Rs 1.62 crore in the previous fiscal, a comparison of the annual reports for two years showed.

In FY22, Mittals salary and allowances were at about Rs 10 crore, and performance linked incentive was Rs 4.5 crore.

