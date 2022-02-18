Air quality in city poor

The minimum temperature in the national capital on Friday morning settled at 9.7 degrees Celsius, a notch below the seasons normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Relative humidity was 92 per cent at 8.30 am, it said.

The weather office has predicted a partly cloudy sky during the day with the maximum temperature likely to reach 27 degrees Celsius. The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the poor category (252) around 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. The AQI of neighbouring Faridabad (288), Ghaziabad (296), Gurgaon (273), Noida (236) and Greater Noida (237) were also recorded in the poor category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

On Thursday, the maximum temperature of the national capital was 27 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature settled at 10.2 degrees Celsius.

