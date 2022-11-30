Aiming to become world champion in 3-4 years, says R Praggnanandhaa

Chess prodigy R Praggnanandhaa believes becoming a world champion is a realistic possibility and has given himself three to four years to achieve the feat.

One of the countrys youngest grandmasters, the 17-year-old defeated world champion Magnus Carlsen thrice in just six months, something that will go down as one of the highlights of his career.

Recently, he played his best match of the Meltwater Chess Champions Tour Finals, beating Polish GM Jan-Krzysztof Duda.

“Yes, my ultimate dream and goal is to become world number one and world chess champion, and I think it can be achievable in the next three to four years,” Praggnandhaa told

