Agarwal hits unbeaten ton for Karnataka

Skipper Mayank Agarwal led from the front with an unbeaten century to take Karnataka to a commanding position on the second day of their Ranji Trophy Group C match against Chhattisgarh here on Wednesday.

Agarwal made 102 not out off 191 balls with the help of nine boundaries and five sixes to take Karnataka to 202 for one in their first innings in reply to Chhattisgarhs 311 all out in 109.3 overs.

With Ravikumar Samarth (81 off 127 balls), Agarwal shared 163 runs for the opening stand to lay the foundation for a big total.

After Samarths dismissal, Vishal Onat (15 not out) was giving Agarwal company at the crease.

At stumps, Karnataka trailed Chhattisgarh by 109 runs.

Earlier, resuming at the overnight score of 267 for 5, Chhattisgarh added just 44 runs for their remaining five wickets.

Centurion Ashutosh Singh (135) added 17 to his overnight score.

Right-arm fast bowler Vidwath Kaverappa (5/67) registered his best first-class figures while Vasuki Koushik (4/43) returned with four wickets.

In another Group C match in New Delhi, Services were 378 for 5 in reply to Puducherrys 216 in the first innings.

In Lucknow, after no play was possible on the opening day on Tuesday, Haryana were 140 for 5 in their first innings against Uttar Pradesh, while in Thumba Goa finished day two at 200 for 5 in response to Keralas 265.

Brief Scores: At Bengaluru: Karnataka 202 for 1 in 64 overs (Mayank Agarwal 102, Ravikumar Samarth 81; Ajay Mandal 1/61 vs Chhattisgarh 311 all out in 109.3 overs (Ashutosh 135, Amadeep Khare 93; Vidwath Kaverappa 5/67, Vasuki Koushik 4/43).

At New Delhi: Puducherry 216 all out in 62.4 overs (Arun Karthik 58; Diwesh Pathania 3/39) vs Services 378 for 5 in 102 overs (Rahul Singh 137, Rajat Paliwal 101; Ankit Sharma 2/56).

At Thumba: Kerala 265 all out in 95.3 overs (Rohan Prem 112; Lakshay Garg 4/44) vs Goa 200 for 5 in 79 overs (Ishaan Gadekar 76 batting; Sijomon Joseph 3/35).

At Lucknow: Haryana 140 for 5 in 46 overs (Ankit Kumar 80; Aaqib Khan 4/50) vs Uttar Pradesh.

