Agarkar quits DC after throwing his hat in BCCI selection panel ring

Ajit Agarkar, who is the frontrunner for the Indian chief selector’s job, on Thursday relinquished his assistant coach’s post in IPL franchise Delhi Capitals.

With Agarkar’s name in the reckoning, the BCCI might have to increase the annual remuneration of Rs 1 crore offered to the chairman of selectors and Rs 90 lakh for the other members of the panel.

Agarkar, as an assistant coach with DC and as a commentator, earns way more than current annual package of chief selector and hence, the BCCI will have to review the existing pay structure.

Agarkar is in the running for the top job was reported by PTI.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)