Against all Odds: Book chronicles rise of Indian IT sector

A new book, “Against All Odds: The IT story of India”, co-written by Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan gives readers an insiders account and an anecdote-rich history of Indian IT over the last six decades.

Published by Penguin Random House India (PRHI), the book taps into the first-hand experiences of Gopalakrishnan and 50 other stalwarts who built and shaped the Indian IT sector.

It is co-written by N Dayasindhu and Krishnan Narayanan, co-founders of itihaasa Research and Digital — a firm focusing on the evolution of technology domains and business history.

“. . . Our book provides an authentic first-hand perspective based on the recollections of over fifty leaders of Indian IT. In our 75th year of Independence, we need to celebrate the seminal role the IT industry has played in shaping modern India. The world wants to understand how such an astounding success was achieved, and where Indian IT is headed in the future,” Gopalakrishnan told

